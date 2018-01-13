WZZM
Fundraiser held for the five children of Wyoming murder victim

A fundraiser was held for Leticia Vela's children.

Rose White , WZZM 6:37 PM. EST January 13, 2018

WYOMING, MICH. - On Saturday, Jan. 13, a fundraiser was held for the five children of Leticia Vela, a 25-year-old who was shot and killed on New Year's Day

West Michigan Recruiting are holding the fundraiser at their offices on 28th Street from 1-7 p.m. According to the event information, Vela was a friend of an employee at the recruiting company. 

They raised money by selling bowls of chili. 

Vela's boyfriend, Ladale Tracy Williams-Nelson, has been charged with open murder for killing the 25-year-old.

Related: Man charged with shooting girlfriend in face on New Year's Day

Williams-Nelson told police that the gun accidentally discharged, shooting Vela in the face. He left the scene on foot. Police tracked Williams-Nelson and arrested him a mile away from the scene. 

There is a GoFundMe set up for the children. It was originally put together to raise money for Vela's funeral.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


