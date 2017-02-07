Gas station robbery suspect may face life in prison

Mugshot of Christopher Charles Wood, 38, who robbed the Marathon gas station at 205 28th Street SW on Saturday, Feb. 4. He was charged on Tuesday Feb. 7 for unarmed robbery, but may be facing a life sentence as a fourth-time habitual offender. (Photo: Kent CountySheriff Dept.)

WYOMING, MICH. - The man who was arrested in relation to the Marathon gas station robbery over the weekend has been charged and may face up to life in prison.

Christopher Charles Wood, 39, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7 and charged with unarmed robbery. This is typically a 15-year sentence, however Wood was also charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, which could turn the charge into a life sentence.

Wood was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and held in the Kent County Jail.

Early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, Wood robbed the Marathon gas station at 205 28th Street SW. Police say he assaulted the gas station clerk and demanded money. It was implied that he had a gun, but it was not used. Wood fled the gas station on foot so Police attempted to track him in the surrounding area with a K-9 unit, but it was unsuccessful.

Wood's preliminary trial will be on Feb. 15. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

