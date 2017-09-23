Kitzingen Brewery hosted Wyoming's first Oktoberfest

(Photo: Kitzingen Brewey)

WYOMING, MICH. - Kitzingen Brewery hosted the first annual Oktoberfest in Wyoming on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23.

The celebration showcased the brewery's German beers, special brats and sauerkraut and potato salad plus games, music and classic cars.

They donated a portion of the entry fees to the Blue Star Mothers PTSD unit and the VFW Post 702.

The event is running until 11 p.m. on Sept. 23.

