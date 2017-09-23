WZZM
Kitzingen Brewery hosted Wyoming's first Oktoberfest

Rose White , WZZM 6:37 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

WYOMING, MICH. - Kitzingen Brewery hosted the first annual Oktoberfest in Wyoming on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23. 

The celebration showcased the brewery's German beers, special brats and sauerkraut and potato salad plus games, music and classic cars. 

They donated a portion of the entry fees to the Blue Star Mothers PTSD unit and the VFW Post 702. 

The event is running until 11 p.m. on Sept. 23. 

