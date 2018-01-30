Local McDonald's offers high-tech ordering

WYOMING, MICH - Two McDonald's restaurants, in Wyoming, is launching a new customer experience, Tuesday, while making ordering fast-food even easier.

It's part of a new corporate initiative that has owners and operators placing a higher emphasis on technology and hospitality.

"We do this because we care about our customers and want them to know we value them and their time," says Tony Castillo, the owner of ten McDonald's franchises.

Castillo is hosting an grand re-opening at his 28th Street location and invites guests to experience updates to the restaurant -- they include state-of-the art digital self-ordering kiosks, McDonald's and UberEATS mobile apps and the type of table service one would expect at a sit-down family restaurant.

Castillo understands that happy customers are the ones that get their food fresh, fast and conveniently.

"This new restaurant model has been successfully rolled out in more than 2,600 restaurants globally, more than 1,000 McDonald's restaurants nationally and around ten locations in the greater Grand Rapids area," according to the press released issued announcing the changes.

The re-launch of Castillo's restaurant takes place between 5 to 7 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 6:30 p.m. The restaurant is located at 2727 28th Street in Wyoming.

