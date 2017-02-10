Man in hospital after Friday night shooting

Wyoming Police (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - Police in Wyoming are investigating a shooting that happened Friday, February 10, 2017.

Police were called to Burton Street and Burlingame Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. by a man who told police he had just been shot.

The 23-year old victim told police that he was inside his parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Berkley when two suspects approached his vehicle and forced his door open. The victim stated that one of the suspects shot him before running from the scene with the other suspect.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males, 5’7”, medium build and wearing all black.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety conducted a search of the area but no suspects were located. The victim was treated at a local hospital where his condition was listed as “stable”.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

