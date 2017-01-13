Man wants wife's missing bag after plow truck hit-and-run, driver arraigned

On Friday, the plow driver was formally charged for a deadly hit and run in Wyoming.

WYOMING, MICH. (WZZM) - On Friday, the plow driver was formally charged for a deadly hit and run in Wyoming.

A judge increased bond for 21 year-old Austin Hill, to $1 million because he's considered a flight risk. Hill is accused of hitting a pedestrian, Chelsea Crawford, and killing her earlier this week.

Now, her husband is speaking out with a request to the public. He's missing a sentimental item, since Chelsea Crawford was killed. It's a bag that she'd carry her beloved books in everyday. He hopes someone in the public can help find it.

Ben Crawford showed us a book shelf his wife built herself. He says Chelsea Crawford loved reading books more than anyone he'd ever seen.

"She spent hours reading all these books," says Ben Crawford.

In fact, the couple met at the mall while Ben Crawford was listening to an audio book.

"I was listening to a book called, the Name of the Wind, and it turns out it was one of her favorite books," says Crawford.

Now, Crawford is dealing with the worst chapter of his life.

"It's a horrible loss of someone, so young and so loved," says Crawford.

Tuesday he says Chelsea Crawford was walking to the bus stop for work.

"Something's she's done hundreds of times," says Crawford.

That's when police say a plow truck, identified through surveillance video, crashed into her. The driver kept going.

"They (police) said,'Hard to tell you this, but Chelsea was hit by a plow and then she died on the scene', and I was in shock of course," says Crawford.

Friday morning, the driver, 21 year-old Austin Hall, was charged for the deadly hit and run.

We previously reported on Hall's criminal history, which includes arrests for growing marijuana, possessing cocaine, and driving on a suspended license.

"He had a record, he probably knew this was really bad for him and he was too scared to face it, and like I say, I'm not at the person I'm mad at the situation," says Crawford.

Instead of anger, Crawford is focusing on love for his wife. He shared a photo with us of Chelsea with her book bag which he says she carried to work everyday .It's been missing since she was killed.

"We're currently trying to find her messenger bag," says Crawford. "It was on her when she left and the videos of her walking, you can see she has it on her, but it wasn't recovered at the scene."

It is a love story with a tragic ending.

"Nothing will really help, but it's nice to be reminded of the things that she loved and know that we share that love and that love will exist in this house forever," says Crawford.

If you know where Chelsea's bag is call Wyoming police.

A judge increased Hill's bond on Friday because he's considered a flight risk. According to court documents, he sent a text message saying he planned to flee to Florida.

