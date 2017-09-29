Max the parrot has been returned to owners

WYOMING, MICH. - According to store owners, Max the parrot stolen from a 28th Street pet store has been found.

Owners of Casa La Parrot say Max was returned to their store on Friday morning. He was taken from the store on Wednesday.

Max is a White Belly Caique and valued at $1,600 -- he was on layaway while a store customer was making payments on him, hoping to take Max home soon.

The woman who took him could face grand theft felony charges. It is not clear just yet whether she will be taken into custody or charged.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

