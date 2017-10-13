Missing: Authorities searching for 92-year-old in Wyoming

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Police are asking for your help to find a missing elderly man.

They say George Kraft, 92, left the assisted living facility on Meyer where he lives at 3 p.m., but did not return as scheduled.

Police are concerned since he suffers from medical conditions that could put him in danger.

Investigators say Kraft may have been seen at the Shell gas station in Delton, Michigan, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

He is a white male with short gray hair and a receding hair line, he is approximately 5'6"-5"7" and 156 lbs. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a cream and black short-sleeve shirt.

He left the facility in a tan 2008 Buick Lucerne with a possible plate of DHC2932. Mr. Kraft often frequents Rogers Plaza and drugstores in the area.

If you see him please call Wyoming Police at -616-530-7300.

