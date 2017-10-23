Police: 24-year-old man found dead at Wyoming apartment complex

Crime tape at the Oldebrook Apartments in Wyoming as police investigate a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Photo: John Linsley, WZZM 13)

WYOMING, MICH. - The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating a "suspicious death" after finding a 24-year-old man dead in the common area of an apartment complex.

According to authorities, around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, Wyoming DPS was called to the Oldebrook Apartments located on Prairie Parkway SW. It was reported that a man was unresponsive in the common area of the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man dead. According to Lt. Mark Easterly with Wyoming DPS, the death will be investigated, however, there is no belief that the public is in danger.

Easterly also said there is no information on a suspect to release at this time.

Anyone with information that could further this investigation is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

