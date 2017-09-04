Police say woman's disappearance is 'unexpected and unexplained'

35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Have you seen this woman? Police in Wyoming are asking for your help to find 35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo.

According to friends, she was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Police found her car in a business parking lot near 40th Street and Clyde Park Avenue some time later.

Ana is described as 5’2” and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostle sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Police don't suspect any foul play at this time, but say her lack of contact with friends and family without explanation is, "unexpected and unexplained."

If you have any information regarding Ana's whereabouts, please call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

