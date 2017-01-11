Police: Plow driver identified in fatal hit-and-run crash

A homeowner's surveillance video shows the suspected plow that killed a Wyoming woman Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - The snow plow driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday has been arrested, according to Wyoming police.

The truck, which is owned by a local landscape company, was impounded Tuesday night, according to a news release. Police say they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Chelsea Crawford, 26, of Wyoming was walking along 52nd Street near Byron Center Road.

Police say she was hit by a red Dodge Ram pick-up with a "V" plow and a back blade. She died at the scene; the plow driver reportedly drove away.

The driver of the truck was arrested and will be held at the Kent County jail. Police are not releasing his name until after the arraignment but say he is a 21-year-old male from Wyoming.

The investigation continues and Wyoming police ask that anyone with information should contact 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

