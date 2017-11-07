WZZM
Police surround bus in Wyoming, man on board with airsoft gun

Rose White , WZZM 6:05 PM. EST November 07, 2017

WYOMING, MICH, - Police surrounded a bus in Wyoming because someone on the bus saw a passenger get on with a gun. 

The bus was stopped at 36th Street and Clyde Park Avenue. 

The man on the bus was actually just carrying an airsoft gun, which is not illegal. But he had a warrant out for his arrest in Kalamazoo. 

The suspect was taken into custody as a result of the incident, and no one was hurt. 

