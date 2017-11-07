Police surround bus in Wyoming, man on board with airsoft gun

WYOMING, MICH, - Police surrounded a bus in Wyoming because someone on the bus saw a passenger get on with a gun.
The bus was stopped at 36th Street and Clyde Park Avenue.
The man on the bus was actually just carrying an airsoft gun, which is not illegal. But he had a warrant out for his arrest in Kalamazoo.
The suspect was taken into custody as a result of the incident, and no one was hurt.
