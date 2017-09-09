Prosecutor: Charges filed in missing Wyoming woman's case

35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges against one man in connection to a missing Wyoming woman's case.

According to Chris Becker, the prosecutor's office has issued a charge of perjury in an investigation subpoena against 62-year-old Lyle Edwin Hudson on Saturday, Sept. 9. That charge is a felony and Hudson faces life in prison.

Jail records show that Hudson is currently in custody at the Kent County Jail.

Hudson is being linked to an investigation into the disappearance of Ana Carrillo, a Wyoming woman who has been missing since Sept. 3. Authorities previously called her disappearance and lack of contact with family "unexpected and unexplained."

Becker did not provide any more details on the case or information on when Hudson will be arraigned.

Anyone with information about Carrillo's disappearance or details that could further this investigation are asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

