Car drives off US 131, crashes into 2nd story apartment building

An apartment building was damaged by a vehicle that somehow ran off U.S. 131 near 28th Street. (Photo: Shelly Ann Demull)

WYOMING, MICH. - Traffic was at a standstill after a car drove off the highway and into the second floor of an apartment building.

A car involved in a crash on U.S. 131 near 28th Street drove off the highway and onto an embankment, sending it into a nearby building before landing on its side, according to a witness.

Police temporarily closed U.S. 131 in the area around 1:45 p.m. while crews cleaned up the majority of the scene. The highway since has reopened.

There is no word yet on whether the driver was injured nor if they had any passengers in the car.

