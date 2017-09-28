Search for suspect after bird stolen from Wyoming parrot shop

Wyoming police are hoping to be flocked with tips after pictures surfaced of a woman stealing a bird from Casa La Parrot LLC on 28th St. (Photo: Custom)

WYOMING, MICH - Police in Wyoming are hoping to spread the word after a parrot was reportedly stolen from a pet store on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to a post on Facebook, a woman stole a White Bellied Caique from Casa La Parrot LLC. The shop is located on 28th street in Wyoming and they have been working in West Michigan for nearly 25 years.

The woman in the pictures was spotted near the area of Burton Street and Union Street. But police and the store are still searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police department at 616-247-3663.

