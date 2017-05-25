Several gunshots heard in Wyoming, no suspects found

Wyoming Police (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - Several gunshots were heard in Wyoming overnight on Thursday, however there were no witnesses of a shooting or suspects taken into custody.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety says around 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 several gunshots were heard in the area of 31st Street SW and Bryon Center Avenue SW.

When officers arrived, they found a home with a window that looked to be shattered from a bullet. The homeowner told police that no one was hurt, however, they did not see any suspects, only heard gunshot sounds. The homeowner did not have an idea of who may have shot at their home.

Police searched the area, but found no witnesses or suspects at the time.

The incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV