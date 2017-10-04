Traffic: 36th Street in Wyoming closed after train derails

Three cars on a 4-car train derailed in Wyoming on 36th Street. Roadway is closed while crews handle the issue. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM 13)

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Police have closed down 36th Street between Buchanan Avenue SW and Clay Avenue while crews work to get three trains cars back on the tracks.

Lt. Mark Easterly says there were no hazardous materials on the 4-car train and one minor injury to a railroad worker was reported. The engine is still on the tracks.

36th Street between Buchanan Avenue and Clay Avenue is shut down. All drivers are asked to take the northbound off-ramp from US-131 to 36th Street and will be directed west.

There is no work yet on when the roadway will open. Barricades have been set up to help direct traffic away from the area.

Easterly says the train cars derailed because a safety mechanism was put on the tracks for workers further up the line. The safety mechanism is designed to derail cars to protect the workers. According to Easterly, this system is similar to the "lock out" tag system used by electrical or mechanical engineers or maintenance workers so machines don't start up while they're working on them.

Normally, the "derailers" are put in place a little further down the line so that if train cars are derailed, they don't block the roadway.

