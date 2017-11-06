Speed and alcohol were factors in crash that killed two in Wyoming

Deadly crash on Clyde Park Avenue 11/05/17.

WYOMING, MICH. - Two people are dead following a serious single vehicle crash in Wyoming. It happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on south bound Clyde Park Avenue and 52nd Street SW.

"Upon arrival, our officers found that the vehicle had missed a slight curve in the road," said Lt. Mark Easterly.

They said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed leading up to the crash. The driver lost control, hitting a fire hydrant and a tree.

The crash resulted in the 2012 Volkswagen splitting in half. Both of the passengers in the back, 27-year-old Ajdin Dzafic and 30-year-old Christopher Handley, both from the Grand Rapids area, were thrown from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver was also thrown from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The front seat passenger had minor injuries and was checked and released at a local hospital. They were apparently the only person in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt.

"We believe that speed and alcohol was a factor in the crash," said Lt. Easterly. "We just caution people, please don't drink and drive.

"Slow down, and in this case, wear your seatbelt."

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to please contact the Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been edited to include the names and ages of the deceased passengers.

