Two people got trapped while digging a septic system in Wyoming

WYOMING, MICH. - Two people got trapped while they were digging a septic system in a yard on Jordan Street.

One of the victims died and rescuers are working to recover him. The other was rescued and taken to the hospital.

The hole is estimated to be 10-20 feet deep, and it is not stable. According to the Wyoming Fire Department, rescuers are working to make sure it's safe before sending people in to pull the other victim out.

The two people were working for a private company, doing a sewage dig for a homeowner when the collapse occurred.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

