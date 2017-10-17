Update on Ana Carrillo case: Angela Wilson wiped her phone

WYOMING, MICH. - Court documents show that Angela Wilson, one of the women charged in connection with the murder of Ana Carrillo, had her cellphone wiped after she was told by police that her phone needed to be examined for evidence.

When her phone was wiped it destroyed information.

Wilson is also accused on making a false statement under oath. She is the girlfriend of Carrillo's ex-boyfriend's father and one of four people charged in the case.

Andrew Hudson, Carrillo's ex-boyfriend has been charged with murder. Additionally, his mother, Nancy DeCamp was arrested on a perjury charge last week. Lyle Hudson, Andrew's father, was charged with lying to investigators in the case.

Carrillo was last seen on Sept. 3 when she left to pick up her children from Andrew Hudson's house. Her body has not been found.

