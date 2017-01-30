Wyoming Chick-Fil-A announces opening date

Prepared chicken sandwiches sit in a piie before being served to guests during an event ahead of the grand opening for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in New York, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WYOMING, MICH. - West Michigan's second Chick-fil-A restaurant has set the day for its Grand Opening. The restaurant at 54th Street and U.S. 131 in Wyoming will open next Thursday, February 9.

The Wyoming store opens less than one month after Chick-fil-A opened their first West Michigan store in Gaines Township on January 12.

In a post on the stores Facebook page they say more information on their First 100 promotion and event will be announced soon.

