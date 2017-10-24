Wyoming DPS: 'Suspicious death' at apartment complex considered homicide

Crime tape at the Oldebrook Apartments in Wyoming as police investigate a suspicious death on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (Photo: John Linsley, WZZM 13)

WYOMING, MICH. - On Monday, Oct. 23, just before 6 a.m., police were called to the Oldebrook Apartments on Prairie Parkway in Wyoming on reports of a man found unresponsive in the common area.

The 24-year-old man was dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witness told police they heard a loud sound between 9 and 10 p.m. the night before. Shortly after, witnesses believe they say a man run from the building and get into a black Ford Fusion, leaving east on Prairie Parkway SW.

No description of the suspect or his clothing were given.

Investigators believe that the sale or delivery of drugs could be a potential motive behind the homicide.

Anyone with information that could further this investigation is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

