Wyoming High School honors students, public safety officers as 'Champions of Character'

Students and public safety officers honored at the Alpha Wolf 11 Champions of Character Celebration assembly Thursday, Jan. 26. (Photo: City of Wyoming - City Hall Facebook page)

WYOMING, MICH. - Achievement is not all that matters at Wyoming Public Schools.

Today, the high school hosted it's Alpha Wolf 11 Champions of Character Celebration. Students and staff nominated six students: two sophomores, two juniors and two seniors to be honored for being markedly kind, compassionate and gracious.

School officials say they stress to students that this award can be attained by all. It is not just for the "A" student, the starter/captain on an athletic team or the student council member but rather those who treat others right on a daily basis.

At their previous assembly in May, the district started a new tradition of honoring a group of individuals deemed true representatives of "Champions of Character," for students to witness. The Wyoming Veterans were previously honored.

For today's assembly, the district invited all members of the Wyoming police and fire departments to the celebration as honorary "Champions of Character."

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)