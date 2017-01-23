Wyoming High School students during their trip to D.C. during Donald Trump's inauguration and the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Photo: John Doyle, Custom)

WYOMING, MICH. - Students from Wyoming High School got the chance to witness the presidential inauguration from a quarter-mile away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Twenty students and several teachers traveled through the night and arrived back at school around 6 a.m. Monday after spending the weekend in Washington, D.C.

Students raised $1,200 to go on this weekend field trip to witness a historic weekend -- both students and teachers alike said the experience was unforgettable.

“It was fantastic, we had the trip of a lifetime,” Wyoming High School teacher John Doyle said. “You cant read about this in textbooks you cannot see this in videos."

Doyle said it blew his students away to witness this weekend's events in person.

“My favorite part was the women's march ... we weren’t really expecting to take part in it but we ended up walking with them," student Jim Hecksel said. "And it was just really cool.

"We had two big historic events in two days.”

The group had a prime location just two blocks away from the White House to watch the more than half a million people march down Pennsylvania avenue.

They also had the chance to visit almost every monument, as well as prime attractions like JFK's grave site, the Vietnam War memorial and even attend an inaugural ball.

While the group may be low on sleep today, they returned with memories of events that will go down in history.

Doyle said he would definitely recommend that the school offer a trip like this for future inaugurations.

