Wyoming man accused of taking peep photos of tenant

WYOMING, MICH. - A Wyoming man is accused of trying to take naked photos of a female tenant living in his house.

Ben Crawford is scheduled to appear in court next week on charges of capturing images of unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to investigators, Crawford hid a camera in a bathroom towel rack and was attempting to take pictures of the woman.

Investigators say these charges are unrelated to the case of his wife, who was the victim of a hit and run crash early in the month. Chelsea Crawford was killed by a snow plow driver, while she was walking along 52nd Street.

If Crawford is convicted, the first count comes with a maximum penalty of five years. The second charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years.

Crawford is expected to be formally charged Monday.

