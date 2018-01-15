Wyoming Mayor delivers State of City Address

Wyoming State of City address

WYOMING, MICH. - When you drive down 28th Street in Wyoming you can't miss the sign that says, "See what the future looks like!" According to Mayor Jack Poll, the city's future is bright.

"We're looking forward to the opportunities of 2018 as we have a very smooth ship running here in Wyoming," said Poll.

And opportunity was a running theme in the Mayor's annual State of the City address on Monday night, Jan. 15.

"From a development standpoint we're doing well. Our planning department recently approved four new hotels and annexed 60 more acres for business development," said Poll.

He also praised city workers and highlighted the police department's work during a high-profile investigation about a missing Wyoming mother, Ana Carrillo.

"The department's uniform and investigative divisions invested several hundred hours which resulted in the recovery of the woman's body and murder charges of her estranged domestic partner," said Poll.

But there are challenges. Poll said the biggest is funding from the state.

"They look at the budget and say, 'oh we can do what we did last year.' What we did last year has been cut from year and year before. And those that are serving today have no idea about the amount of money we should be getting and the levels we were at," said Poll.

