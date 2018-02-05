Wyoming Police and Fire Chief announces retirement

Wyoming Director of Police and Fire Services James E. Carmody

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Police and Fire Chief James E. Carmody is retiring after more than a decade leading the department. His last day will be April 26, 2018.

Carmody spent more than 30 years in with the Port Huron Police Department before joining the City of Wyoming as Chief in 2006.

In a release from the City of Wyoming, they highlighted some of moves made under Carmody's leadership. Including the city consolidation of police and fire services, cross-training city employees allowing them to serve as on-call firefighters and instituting a community policing model that put an officer in every Wyoming school every day of the school year.

City leaders plan to look for internal candidates to replace Carmody before expanding beyond the department.

