Wyoming Police investigate overnight shooting

WYOMING, MICH. - Police in Wyoming are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police say it happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

We do not have many details at this time. Police are expected to release more details later on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Public Safety Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer.

