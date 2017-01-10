Video shows suspected plow that killed Wyoming woman; police still seek it

A homeowner's surveillance video shows the suspected plow that killed a Wyoming woman Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Police seek the help of anyone who can lead to identifying a plow truck driver believed to have hit and killed a woman.

She has been identified as 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford of Wyoming. Family since has set up a GoFundMe page.

Officers responded around 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, to 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue SW on a report of someone hit by a plow, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

Crawford was walking along the roadway when she was hit by a westbound, red Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a "V" plow on the front and a scraper plow on the back, police say. The truck had a yellow light on the roof with readable markings or writing on it.

"We're asking for the public's help in potentially identifying the driver of the red pickup truck," Wyoming police Lt. Mark Easterly said. "Now obviously, we know there's a lot of red Dodge pick-up trucks out there that are running snow plows and everything but I think with a good eye witness identification of the vehicle, we can potentially narrow that down."

The woman died at the scene; the plow driver reportedly drove away. Police say she did not have any identification on her body, but she was later was identified by officers a few hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

