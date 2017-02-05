Wyoming police: Marathon gas station robbery suspect arrested

Security footage of suspect who robbed the Marathon Gas Station at 205 28th Street SW. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Police say they've arrested a man believed to have robbed a gas station early Saturday.

Wyoming police Lt. Mark Easterly in an email to media Sunday, Feb. 5, said the suspect is in jail. He, too, thanked the public for help in helping lead police to a suspect.

Two photos were distributed hours after the 6:30 a.m. robbery Saturday at the Marathon gas station at 205 28th Street SW. It was reported the clerk said a male suspect assaulted her and demanded money.

The suspect implied he had a gun, but it was not used.

Easterly said more information regarding the arrest would be coming Monday.

