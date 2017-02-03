Wyoming police officer, woman hit by car after US-131 crash

WYOMING, MICH. - A Wyoming Public Safety officer and Grand Rapids woman are recovering from injuries after being hit by another car on northbound US-131 early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., Officer Ryan Silvis responded to a single car accident in the 4300 block of northbound US-131. A Grand Rapids woman had lost control of her pick-up truck, which got stuck in the concrete barrier. She was standing outside of her truck, which was facing eastbound and sat perpendicular to the wall, partially blocking two left lanes of traffic.

According to police, when Officer Silvis arrived he parked his patrol car near the left side of the center lane and turned on his overhead lights as well as an arrow indicating that traffic needed to move to the right.

Officer Silvis excited his patrol car to talk with the woman standing near the barrier, but just moments after he approached her, another car traveling in the center lane moved into the left land and struck the woman's truck, pushing it into Officer Silvis and throwing him more than 30-feet forward before landing on the ground.

The woman was also struck and pinned between the concrete barrier and the car who hit them.

During the incident, Officer Silvis' portable radio had been knocked off. He was eventually able to get up and back to his patrol car to radio for medical assistance.

Both Officer Silvis and the Grand Rapids woman were transported to a local hospital to treat their injuries. The driver of the car that hit them was not injured.

Police say that alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash. The extent of Officer Silvis and the woman's injuries are unclear, but police did say they were recovering.

The incident is under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Upon completion, it will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety wants to remind the public to slow down when they observe emergency lights. When emergency lights are visible, traffic should slow down and proceed carefully. Drivers should leave first responders enough room to provide emergency assistance.

The Michigan Emergency Vehicle Caution law requires that drivers and other motorists move over to an open lane or slow down and pass with caution when they encounter stationary emergency vehicles which include: police, fire, rescue, ambulance and road service.

A motorist who violates the law is guilty of a misdemeanor which can also result in four points on their driver's license. Enhanced penalties also apply, including up to 15 years in prison, if the violation causes injury or death to emergency responders.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/ohsp

