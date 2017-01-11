Wyoming Police say they have a 'vehicle of interest' in hit and run

WZZM
Staff , WZZM 6:16 AM. EST January 11, 2017

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming police say they have a truck in their possession related to a deadly hit and run accident Tuesday, Jan. 10.

26-year-old Chelsea Crawford of Wyoming was walking along 52nd Street near Byron Center Road.

Police say she was hit by a red Dodge Ram pick-up with a "V" plow and a back blade. She died at the scene; the plow driver reportedly drove away.

Lt. Mark Easterly of the Wyoming Police Department says they are still attempting to identify the driver, and is asking anyone with information on possible suspects and their identity to to call Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

