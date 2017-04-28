Wyoming police search for suspects after robbery at gunpoint

Wyoming Police (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - Police in Wyoming are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery early Friday, April, 28. Police say the robbery was reported in the 2400 block of Fox Run Road SW.

According to police, the people at the home say the two suspects broke in and held them against their will for an hour at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect got away with some cash and other items.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches wearing a bandana and a gray or black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect according to police is also a a black male, 5 foot 10 inches , stocky build also wearing a bandana and a black hooded sweatshirt. Both suspects are believed to be in their late 20’s to early 30’s.

Wyoming police say this is an isolated incident and ask anyone with information to call the Public Safety Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer.

