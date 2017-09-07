Wyoming police search homes in effort to find missing mother

35-year-old Ana Marie Carrillo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Police in Wyoming are using search warrants in an effort to find the mother of three who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, told friends on the morning of Sept. 3 that she was going to pick up her children from their father's home in Wyoming. Police searched that home. A Wyoming police car was parked in front of the home again Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday night police searched a home in Hudsonville.

"We are not going to identify anybody as a suspect at this stage of the game,” said James Carmody, Wyoming Police Chief.

Police found the car Carrillo borrowed to make the drive abandoned in the parking lot of St. John Vianney Church on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

Ana is described as 5 foot 2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostle sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Police still describe their investigation as a missing person case, and say her lack of contact with friends and family without explanation is, "unexpected and unexplained."

Carrillo was driving a 2013 red Chevrolet Impala. It was likely parked at the church on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"We hope somebody was driving by and saw somebody by the car and they can help us," said Carmody.

If you have any information regarding Ana's whereabouts, please call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

