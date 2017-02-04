Wyoming police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Security footage of suspect who robbed the Marathon Gas Station at 205 28th Street SW. (Photo: Provided)

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding the man who robbed a gas station in Wyoming early Saturday morning.

Wyoming Public Safety officers responded to reports of a robbery around 6:30 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 205 28th Street SW. The clerk reported that a male suspect assaulted her and demanded money.

Police say that a handgun was implied during the robbery, but there are no reports that it was seen or utilized. The suspect left westbound from the building. Police attempted to track him down with a K-9 unit but were unsuccessful.

Police provide this description of the suspect:

Light skinned black or possibly Hispanic male, late 30's to early 40's, 6-foot-1 with a skinny build. He was wearing a dark coat with a knit hat and had a beard that was neatly trimmed with defined lines.

The photos below are from the store security cameras.

Suspect who robbed the Marathon Gas Station early Saturday morning. (Photo: Provided)

Marathon Gas Station robbery suspect (Photo: Provided)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

