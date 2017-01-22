Wyoming police looking for shooting suspect as man shot at least 3 times

Wyoming Police (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - The Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of 8-10 shots fired early on Sunday morning. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooting suspect.

On Sunday, Jan. 22 around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived to the 3300 Roger B Chaffee Boulevard SE after reports of 8-10 shots being fired.

The officers checked the area and located several subjects outside on the 3300 Block of Lousma Drive SE. During their initial investigation, officers found several shell casings in the parking lot and a gunshot victim into the building on the same block.

Wyoming Public Safety says that the victim, 37-year-old man from Grand Rapids, had been shot at least three times. He was transported to a local hospital by family members -- his wounds were non-life threatening at the time.

Officers say that neither the victim nor any of the individuals at the scene cooperated during the investigation. No suspect information or description was given.

Wyoming Public Safety personnel continue with their investigation and ask the public’s assistance for information that may lead to the identification of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

