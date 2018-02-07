Young mother charged with her 6-month old son's death found competent

Young mother appears in Wyoming District Court on Feb. 7. (Photo: WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - A young mother was found competent in a case involving two felony charges for the death of her infant son, who went days without food or care in July 2017.

Lovily K. Johnson, 22, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of six-month-old Noah Edward Johnson.

Detectives said Johnson left her baby strapped in a car seat in her apartment-- without food or air conditioning for several days before she ever brought him to the hospital.

His body was already decomposing by the time she made it to Helen Devos Children's Hospital. In the time before his death, Johnson told police she had smoked marijuana with friends and left the baby alone for 12 hours at a time.

Previously, the forensic competency exam found Johnson to be competent enough to understand the charges against her and assist in her defense.

Defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen asked for a second outside exam, which he said came back with similar results, while in court on Wednesday, February 7.

Schildgen said Johnson suffers from severe mental illness, but is competent.

Johnson's attorney said he would like to acquire funding for another outside exam -- this time with a medical examiner in order to test a different theory about the baby's cause of death.

She has been held in jail since the incident without bond, and her 2-year-old daughter was placed under the supervision of the state.

Johnson will appear in court again next Wednesday.

