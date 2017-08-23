Lottery players hope Muskegon Township store is lucky again

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - By Wednesday afternoon Michigan Lottery players already have purchased 2.8 million tickets for the $700 million Powerball drawing.

Some players were purchasing tickets customers at Jack's Corner Store on Apple Avenue in Muskegon Township. They say the store's luck in the lottery drew them to purchase their tickets at that location.

"I do know they have sold a couple of big ones." said Heather Snider.

In recent years the store has sold not one, but two million dollars tickets. .

Clerk Gina Norton was there the day a regular customer purchased one of the tickets.

"She go super quiet," said Norton. "Come to find out it was a million dollar winner."

The second million dollar winner was about one year after the first winner. Ticket sales for Wednesday's $700 million Powerball are strong.

"It is like insane," said Norton.

The big jackpot has players buying tickets in bunches.

Customer Stewart Norton isn't sure just how he'd react if he won. "I'd have people coming from all over the world wanting to get money from me," said Stewart.

Most players buying $2.00 tickets let the computer select their numbers.

Jo Starback selects his own, using his wife's birthday and his. And if he wins, he's share some of the money with the clerk who sold him the ticket.

"I'd give her one-million," said Starback.

If no one wins Wednesday's jackpot the estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing would be $1 billion.

