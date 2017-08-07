$1 mil winning lottery ticket bought in Muskegon

Mega Millions (Photo: AP)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - One lucky Michigan Lottery player bought a Mega Millions ticket for Friday's drawing is walking around with a winning ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the player's ticket matched the five white balls drawn -- 09-17-25-63-71 -- in Friday's $1 million drawing. The ticket was bought at Ladd's and Company, located at 4230 Henry Street in Muskegon.

This is apparently the third in four weeks that someone in Michigan has won $1 million playing Mega Millions. On July 4, someone won a $1 million with a ticket bought from an Exxon gas station in Dearborn Heights -- that prize has yet to be claimed.

The winners from the July 4 and Friday's drawing should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to claim the big prizes -- they must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Their tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

