Michigan Lottery developing new player rewards program

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - The Michigan Lottery is developing a new player rewards program that's designed to make it easier to participate and earn free play.

The lottery announced Monday that the program is expected to begin in early 2018. Updates will be based on feedback from lottery players who wanted more chances to earn free play without entering non-winning ticket codes online. Details will be announced later.

People may sign up online to get email updates about the program.

The lottery says players will have more chances to use points they have accumulated in their Players Club accounts before the current program ends. And players may continue to earn Players Club points by entering codes from non-winning tickets.

© 2017 Associated Press