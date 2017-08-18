Powerball Jackpot reaches over $500 million

Powerball lottery tickets in California. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. - The Powerball Jackpot just got even bigger, growing to $535 million for Saturday's drawing.

If a Michigan player wins this jackpot, it would be the largest Powerball prize ever won in the state. Donald Lawson of Lapeer holds the current record in Michigan with a $337 million Powerball jackpot that he won on Aug. 15 2015.

The last time a player in Michigan won the Powerball was Julie Leach of Three Rivers. She won $310.5 million on Sept. 30, 2015.

There is still plenty of time to buy a ticket for a chance to win the jackpot. Tickets are $2 and can be bought at lottery retailers across the state and online.

The drawing will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10:59 p.m. and it can also be watched live online.

