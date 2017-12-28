'Tax Free' instant games on sale in the new year

(Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. - New instant games from the Michigan Lottery are giving players a chance to win big cash prizes in 2018.

According to a press release, Tax Free prizes are net prize amounts after the lottery withholds state and federal income taxes and any applicable debt offsets from the gross prize amount. Gross prize values depend on income tax rates when the claim is filed.

The new "Tax Free" instant games are:

Tax Free $5,000! - $1 ticket, $5,000 top prizes, more than $6 million in total prizes available

Tax Free $50,000! - $2 ticket, $50,000 top prizes, more than $20 million in total prizes available

Tax Free $500,000! - $5 ticket, $500,000 top prizes, more than $42 million in total prizes available

Tax Free $1,000,000! - $10 ticket, $1 million top prizes, more than $62 million in total prizes available

Tax Free instant games will be available Tuesday, Jan. 2. For more information about Michigan Lottery, click here.

