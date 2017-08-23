WZZM
Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader in Grand Rapids court

Emma Nicolas, WZZM 4:30 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A leader of the Nation of Islam made an appearance in Kent County Circuit court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2017.

Louis Farrakhan was present to show support for a wrongful death hearing of a man who drowned in Muskegon back in Sept. 2014. 

Robert Dion Muhammad, of Grand Rapids, went missing while swimming at Muskegon State Park. Divers later located his body after a grid search. 

