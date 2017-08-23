Louis Farrakhan, Nation of Islam leader in Grand Rapids court

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A leader of the Nation of Islam made an appearance in Kent County Circuit court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2017.

Louis Farrakhan was present to show support for a wrongful death hearing of a man who drowned in Muskegon back in Sept. 2014.

Robert Dion Muhammad, of Grand Rapids, went missing while swimming at Muskegon State Park. Divers later located his body after a grid search.

Wrongful death hearing for Robert Muhammad is taking place in Kent county @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Cu4kedbo7k — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) August 23, 2017

