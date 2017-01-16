Lowell Biodigester shut down as deadline passes

Lowell city officials say the stink from the biodigester is gone. (Photo: WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - The Lowell Biodigester operations are shut down in the midst of talks about it's future. Lowell City Manager Michael Burns says January 16th was the deadline set by the City Council and City Manager to terminate the lease with Lowell Energy AD, if there is not a mutual agreement to dismantle the biodigester.

While there is no agreement to dismantle the biodigester, Burns points out that significant progress has been made by Lowell Energy. But, he says it was not possible to meet the January 16th deadline.

In a news release, Burns says the biodigester "is no longer operational and the tanks have been emptied." He says there may still be some odor because the tanks have not been completely washed out due to the cold weather.

More meetings are scheduled over the next two weeks between the City of Lowell, Lowell Light and Power, and Lowell Energy AD.

Residents living near the Lowell Biodigester have complained about foul smells from the facility for months.

(© 2017 WZZM)