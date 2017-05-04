Lt. Gov. Calley, city leaders back new mental health iniative in Kent County

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and other city leaders are behind a new mental health initiative coming to Kent County.

Local law enforcement agencies are working together to become more effective when they encounter people with mental illnesses. The new initiative will provide officers with additional training -- including how to interact with a person who has a mental health issue -- and how to de-escalate a situation efficiently and effectively.

"We are just trying to help people get the type of treatment they need to get their lives back on track," Calley said. "You can't really treat mental illness by throwing people in jail and that is the thing Kent County gets."

There are a handful of other communities across the state that have similar initiatives.

