Macomb County man discovers possible meteorite fragment

MACOMB, MICH. - NASA researchers believe it's very possible that those living on the southeast part of the state could find parts of the meteorite that landed Tuesday night.

Many people claim to have heard the thunder-like boom. Some home surveillance systems appear to show a meteor making landfall.

Sue and Gary Rhodes are not only holding out hope, but holding on to a piece of rock that they believe could have come from the meteorite. Rhodes said he saw many people searching near his property for fragments of the meteor, so he decided to have a look for himself.

The Rhodes' stopped as soon as they saw a piece of rock that looked out of place.

"It was in plain sight. It wasn't covered by snow or ice whatsoever," Gary Rhodes said.

The couple plans to have it examined further by experts to determine if it did indeed came from the meteor.

Either way, Rhodes said the entire experience is interesting and one he'll never forget.

"It's phenomenal. Phenomenal. Exciting, no question, for sure. Crossing my fingers," Rhodes said.

