Make your own beer: At-home brewing 101

Craft beer tasting flight, stock image.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're a craft beer lover, and you're interested in brewing some on your own, you're in luck!

John Svoboda from B.O.B.'s Brewery in The B.O.B. joined the weekend morning news with his tips for at-home brewing.

"Home brewing gear can be as simple as buckets and a stove. But to make good beer at home, you'll need good equipment that is dedicated only to brewing beer." said Svoboda. "If you stop by a local home brewing equipment shop - such as O'Connor's, Homebrew and Hydroponics, Siciliano's, and Gravel Bottom - they'll be able to set you up with the right gear for your brewing needs and level. "

Over 50 area restaurants and breweries are participating in various Beer Month GR events like, Cool Brews. Hot Eats., the annual Tree Beer Release Party, and the Winter Beer Festival.

You can learn more about the participating restaurants and all the events this month at BeerMonthGR.com.

