Man, 23, arrested after confessing to molesting young girl

COLDWATER, MICH. - A 23-year-old man is behind bars after confessing to molesting and taking sexually explicit photos of an elementary aged girl.

The alleged victim has been placed in a safe environment, according to police.

The man, who won't be named until he is arraigned, was arrested around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, in Coldwater.

Multiple police agencies conducted a search warrant on Harrison Street after they received allegations of criminal sexual conduct that had been alleged online via the application, KIK.

Troopers say the suspect had been molesting and taking sexually explicit photos the girl for the last six months. The photos were shared to interested parties online, per the suspect.

The suspect confessed to troopers on scene. He was arrested and lodged at the Branch County Jail on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and manufacturing child sexually abusive material.

No information on the suspect's arraignment has been given.

