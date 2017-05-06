Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Police have arrested a man after a shooting and police chase.

It happened on Saturday, May 6th at around 11:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area of 1400 Fox Ridge Drive regarding a man reporting that he had been shot at.

The victim knew the suspect in the incident and described the suspect’s vehicle as it was fleeing.

KDPS dispatchers immediately relayed the information to officers in the area. The vehicle was quickly located near Douglas Avenue and Conant Street and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle fled from officers and after a short pursuit the driver was taken into custody.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the traffic stop and identified as the weapon used in the incident.

A 20 year old male suspect was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple gun related charges, attempted murder, and fleeing eluding.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

