A Wyoming man charged with a fatal hit-and-run accident has a lengthy criminal record dating back to his early teen years when he was charged with making a bomb threat at RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville.

Since then, 21-year-old Austin Joseph Hill has been arrested for growing marijuana, possessing cocaine, driving with expired plates and maintaining a drug house.

Hill is being held in the Kent County Jail, accused of striking a pedestrian Tuesday on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue SW and fleeing the scene.

Wyoming Police caught up with Hill Wednesday afternoon; he was arrested at a Wyoming apartment complex based on tips phoned in by the public.

A warrant was signed Thursday, Jan. 12 charging Hill with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death. The felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, but the penalty can be doubled because of prior felony convictions.

Wyoming District Judge Pablo Cortes set Hill's interim bond at $750,000 based on a text message "indicating intent to flee'' to Florida, court records show.

Police say Hill was heading west on 52nd Street SW in a red, 2002 Dodge Ram pickup equipped with a V-plow when he struck 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford, who was walking along the road. The truck is registered to a Byron Center landscape company. Crawford died at the scene.

Hill “knew or had reason to know he was involved in an accident, did fail to immediately stop and remain at the scene of the crash resulting in a pedestrian dying,’’ investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

A homeowner near 52nd Street and Byron Center Avenue SW provided investigators with surveillance video showing a red pick-up similar to the vehicle described by police. That led investigators to Ramblewood Apartments, about 1-½ miles from the crash site.

Hill lives at the apartment complex, according to court records. He is expected to be arraigned Friday, Jan. 13 in Wyoming District Court.

He’s been cited several times since 2013 for violations that include improper registration and/or license plate, violating license restrictions and driving on a suspended/revoked license. Hill was ticketed for speeding in Grandville last May.

Hill has been in trouble with the law since he was 14 years old. In 2010, he was charged with making a false report/threat of terrorism for a bomb threat targeting RiverTown Crossings Mall. The May, 2009 threat was called in, according to court records.

Hill was placed on probation, but violated probation after testing positive for marijuana and amphetamines, court records show. Case workers also said Hill snuck out of his home and failed to attend school.

“He’s a heavy marijuana user,’’ a case worker wrote in March, 2012. “Parents are unable to keep him from abusing drugs.’’

Hill was discharged as a ward of the court in Sept. 2012. Six months later, he was arrested following a drug raid on Abbie Lane east of Clyde Park Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Members of the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered 33 marijuana plants, nearly four ounces of processed marijuana and a small amount of cocaine in the March, 2013 raid, court records show.

Hill pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of marijuana and maintaining a drug house. In exchange for his plea, a cocaine possession charge was dismissed.

Hill was sentenced in Feb. 2014 to 2½ years of probation and ordered to perform 120 hours on a community work crew. He was discharged from probation in June, 2016.

Meanwhile, the family of Chelsea Crawford have scheduled a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Resurrection Life Church, 5100 Ivanrest Avenue SW in Wyoming.

